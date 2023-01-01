Missing woman found dead in abandoned well near Coimbatore

January 01, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A woman from Tiruppur, who was reported missing from Alandurai in Coimbatore district two weeks ago, was found dead in an abandoned well in a nearby village on Sunday.

The police said P. Subhasri (34) from Avinashi in Tiruppur district was found dead in a well at Semmedu near Alandurai.

The Alandurai police on December 19 registered a case of ‘woman missing’ based on a complaint lodged by her husband S. Palanikumar.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Subashri was working as a computer operator in a hosiery company at New Tiruppur.

Mr. Palanikumar told the police he had dropped his wife at a yoga centre in Coimbatore for a residential programme on December 11 morning. On December 18, he had gone to the centre to pick her up. However, as she did not turn up, he went inside the yoga centre around 3 p.m. and enquired about Subashri. He was told that all the participants had left the centre. Subashri was seen exiting the centre around 9.30 a.m. and getting into a taxi when visuals from the surveillance cameras were checked, the FIR said.

Mr. Palanikumar later returned a missed call that had come from an unknown number. The person who answered the call told him that a woman who boarded his taxi had used his mobile phone to make a call to her husband. The driver told him that the woman got down at Muttathuvayal at Semmedu.

The police on Sunday found Subashri’s body in an abandoned well.

The Alandurai police said the body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigation to ascertain the cause of death is on.