Please add to dindigul plus one exam results

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district stood second in the State in overall pass percentage of 95.44 second only to Perambalur district in the 11th public examination.

Out of the 23,357 students, 22,292 of them passed out.

As usual, the girls came out with flying colours with 98.1% of them succeeding in the examination, while only 92.54% of boys passed.

In Ramanathapuram district, 93.96% of students passed in the first year higher secondary public examination. Out of the 15,144 students, 14,201 from 159 school passed.

The district that stod at 14th place in the state in 2019-2020 examination has made a huge progress y standing 7th in the State.