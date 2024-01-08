GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to take action against illegal sale of liquor, lottery and gutka

January 08, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a status report from the State to a public interest litigation petition that alleged that petty and bunk shops in and around Natham in Dindigul district were illegally selling liquor, lottery and gutka.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a status report to the petition filed by R. Manikandan of Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the illegal sales of liquor, lottery and gutkha in petty and bunk shops. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.