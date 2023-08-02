August 02, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul Collector to file a report to a public interest litigation petition that complained about illegal sand mining and transportation of the same along Pudukulam tank at T. Panchampatti in Sanarpatti, Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought the report from the Dindigul Collector to the petition filed by V. Suresh of Poongampadi. He sought a direction to the authorities to take action against the illegal sand mining and transportation of the same that was taking place day and night in his village.

The petitioner said that in his village the survey number 370/1 belonged to Pudukulam tank which was an important source for drinking water and agricultural activities. The water from the tank reached 14 other tanks.

He complained that the illegal sand mining activities taking place in the village had affected the groundwater level and the wells had dried up, as a result. The frequent movement of the vehicles carrying sand damaged agricultural produce and also caused accidents. The persons involved in the illegal sand mining activities had threatened the villagers, he said.

The petitioner said that he had made a detailed representation to the authorities. However, no action had been taken in this regard. He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action against the illegal sand mining and the illegal transportation of the sand. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.