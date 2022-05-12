Plea to renovate old bus stand in Ilayankudi

A petitioner has filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to renovate the old bus stand at Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district instead of constructing a new one.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and Krishnan Ramasamy ordered notice to the State and the Sivaganga district administration on the petition filed by M. Mohamed Nazar who is the State Coordinator of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi. He said the old bus stand on Kamaraj Road was easily accessible. The residents had been urging the authorities to extend the bus stand by demolishing the adjacent town panchayat building which is old and dilapidated.

Under these circumstances, the State had proposed to construct a new bus stand near the Sivaganga-Paramakudi bypass road which is four km away from the old bus stand. If the bus stand is shifted to the proposed location, it will cause hardship to the people. Though a number of representations were made to the authorities concerned they were not considered, the petitioner said.