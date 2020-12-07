Plea to remove encroachments obstructing flow to irrigation tanks

A group of farmers from Moolaikkaraipatti on Monday submitted a petition urging the district administration to remove encroachments obstructing free flow of water into three tanks irrigating over 850 acres of land.

Taanaarkulam, Achchampaadukulam and Chathrankuttikulam, all situated near Moolaikkaraipatti, received water from Manimuthar Dam. A four-km-long channel branching out from the main canal near Ambalam village took water released from the dam and rainwater to the three irrigation tanks.

An individual from Sernthanaarkulam encroached upon the channel by laying huge pipes to divert the flow to his farms.

“Though Moolaikkaraipatti experienced good rain thrice after September last, none of the three tanks have received water. Hence, officials should remove the illegal structures obstructing free flow of water into the tanks,” the farmers said.

Petition from tailor

Differently abled youth P. Balasubramanian of Padappaikurichi near Palayamkottai submitted a petition seeking a retrofitted bike.

Mr. Balasubramanian, certified as 70% disabled person, receives a few hundred rupees by stitching dresses with a hand-operated sewing machine. His wife is a beedi roller.

“Since I use a stick to move around, it is difficult for me to get the material from my customers in our village and in hamlets nearby. If I am given a retrofitted bike sanctioned by the government for the physically challenged, it will be of great use for me,” said Mr. Balasubramanian, father of two children.