Plea to implement scheme to improve waterbodies

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Public Works Department officials to look into the representation seeking to remove encroachment in order to facilitate Neervala Nilavala Thittam for the improvement of waterbodies at Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice T.S. Sivagnanam directed the officials to enquire into the issue and pass orders after giving a reasonable opportunity to the parties.

The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Gayathri of Thirupuvanam. She sought the implementation of the Neervala Nilavala Thittam for the enrichment of water and soil in the region.

She complained that despite making representation to the authorities asking them to remove the encroachment on the project land, the authorities showed little interest in this regard and to implement the project. She sought a direction to the authorities to implement the project.