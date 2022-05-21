Plea to bring fisherman’s body from Indonesia

The family has sought compensation

Urging the State and the Central governments to take immediate steps to bring back the body of a fisherman from Thoothoor, who died in hospital while lodged in an Indonesian prison, the villagers have been on a dharna since Friday evening.

When a mechanised boat carrying eight fishermen from Kerala and Kanniyakumari district was in the deep sea off Kerala, they were detained along with their vessel by the Indonesian navy on February 17 for allegedly entering the territorial waters of the South-East Asian country. While four of them were released, J. Maria Jecin Das, 33, of Thoothoor and three others were lodged in prison.

Maria Jecin Das developed health problems and he was admitted to a hospital there on May 11 and died there on Friday evening.

Demanding that the State and the Centre take immediate steps for bringing his body to Thoothoor and compensation for the deceased fisherman’s family, the villagers have been staging dharna in their hamlet since Friday evening.

The protestors said they approached the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Indonesia seeking help to bring back the ailing Maria Jecin Das to his native place for medical treatment but in vain.

Seeking ₹50 lakh as compensation and a government job for a family member of Maria Jecin Das, his father Jenova submitted a petition in the Collector’s office on Saturday. He also sought registration of case in the International Court of Justice.