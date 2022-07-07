Plea to allot shops selling only heritage items at Heritage Bazaar dismissed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Madurai BJP president and former MLA P. Saravanan who had sought a direction to restrain Madurai Corporation from letting out shops at the Heritage Bazaar at Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai to those selling items other than heritage items.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that the court cannot interfere in the matter. It was the decision taken by the authorities. There was no specific rule that stated that shops other than those selling heritage items cannot be accommodated at the Heritage Bazaar.

Mr. Saravanan had complained that Madurai Corporation was trying to allot shops to those selling items other than heritage items in the Heritage Bazaar. He said under the Heritage Development Scheme of the Smart Cities Mission many places in the city were being renovated and constructed and Heritage Bazaar was one such place.

The bazaar had been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.45 crore. Around 12 shops had been constructed for selling antique and heritage items to attract foreign and local tourists. However, only two shops had been allotted for the purpose of selling antique and heritage items, he said.

The petitioner complained that the very objective of constructing Heritage Bazaar would be defeated if other shops and commercial establishments were opened there. Therefore, it should be ensured that only those shops that sell heritage items are accommodated at the Heritage Bazaar, he said.