Plea for permission to install idols

Congress cadre at the office of SP in Dindigul on Tuesday seeking permission to install vinayagar idols.

DINDIGUL

Congress cadre on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran seeking permission to install Ganesha idols at various places in the district on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi.

District president Durai Manikandan said that they have planned to place Ganesha idols at 57 public places across the district on August 31. “We are placing orders for idols of ‘Madha Nallinakka Vinayagar’ to stress the importance of unity in diversity,” he said.

He said that Bal Gangadhar Tilak had popularised the event and wanted it to be celebrated in a grand manner. But the BJP was trying to claim credit for celebrating the event on a large scale. We want to reclaim the credit by peaceful celebration of the festival.

He said that they have also planned to take out a peaceful procession with people from all religious faiths. “Mr. Baskaran has given permission,” he added.