Pilgrims to progress in secure way

The district administration is gearing up for the grand annual spectacle of Thaipoosam on February 8 this year.

The festival attracts thousands of devotees from across the state to Lord Muruga’s hill abode of Palani.

As part of preparatory work in the run up to the festival, about 100 workers were seen clearing the pathway meant for pilgrims on ‘padayatra’ on Thursday. The pathway that runs parallel to the road is paved with paver blocks and is about five feet wide and extends for about 50 km from Dindigul to Palani.

“Every year, devotees walk on the pathway to reach the temple during the Thaipoosam season. Many bushes and unwanted growth have come up along the pathway which are being cleared,” said Ayyasamy, commandant of 14th Battalion of TNSPF, Palani.

“We have started distributing reflector wrist bands and jackets to padayatris as they have started walking from various towns. We have put up six points on the district borders to meet their needs, so that we cover padayatris coming from Madurai, Theni, Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Tiruppur, Karur and Tiruchi. As part of security arrangements, we have increased night time patrol on the highway,” said R. Sakthivel, Superintendent of Police, Dindigul.

“We will increase two-wheeler patrols to 50. Light facilities are being improved. More barricades will come up on the stretch between Oddanchatram and Palani for better regulation of traffic and minimizing accidents,” he added.

Last year, a separate control room was set up to ensure efficient surveillance and security, which will be followed this year also. “We may increase the number of CCTV cameras this year to step-up security,” he said.