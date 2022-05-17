Pictorial quiz competition to be held

A pictorial quiz competition, ‘Discover India’ organised by Gandhi Memorial Museum, is to be conducted as part of the International Museum Day celebrations from May 18 to 21.

A release from the administration stated that the participants must analyse the 100 pictures displayed on the premises of the Gandhi Memorial Museum–the venue for the competition–and answer the questions given below each picture.

The pictorial exhibition would be inaugurated by the Treasurer of Gandhi Memorial Museum M Senthil Kumar at 10.30 a.m. on May 18 and will stay open until May 21. School and college students can take part in the quiz competition. They can register their names by contacting 0452 2531060.

Participants will be awarded proficiency prizes and certificates. The competition forms part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.