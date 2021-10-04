Petitioners back at Collectorate after one-and-a-half year gap

The last ‘physical’ grievance day meeting was held in March 2020

Petitioners were back in Ramanathapuram and Dindigul Collectorates after more than one-and-a-half years, as till March 2020 physical presence of petitioners was the norm at weekly grievance redress meetings on Mondays.

In Ramanathapuram, Collector (in charge) A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan received 248 petitions from the people regarding various issues in the district. A family from Madanthai near Paramakudi complained of medical negligence that claimed the life of a mother of two children, who underwent family planning surgery at Paramakudi Government Hospital.

Muniyandi, father of the the deceased Kanimozhi, said that his daughter gave birth to her second child in the hospital on September 17. “She was healthy after the delivery. However, the doctors at the hospital forced my daughter to undergo family planning operation,” Mr. Muniyandi charged. After the surgery, health condition worsened and she was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Sivaganga, where she died on September 19. “The body was handed over to us without post-mortem,” he said.

The family members who had brought to the meeting the two children, including the newborn, demanded compensation from the government to bring up the two children.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, Collector S. Visakan received 232 petitions from the people.

The petitioners were allowed after their body temperature was checked. They were told to follow social distancing.

The Collector also handed over assistance to people, including order for old-age pension and identity card for health insurance scheme. He also handed over free housesite patta to a freedom fighter, Raj, of Maviliyarpatti in Authoor taluk.

Officials from various departments were present.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy received 440 petitions.

He ordered the officials of the departments concerned to act immediately on petitions and arrive at solutions for the preoblems of people. He handed over cheques for compensation to the family members of two persons, Arjunan and Urangapuli, who died while working in Saudi Arabia.

The family members had sought the administration to get compensation from the employers.