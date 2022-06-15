Persistent sewage problem in Gomathipuram causes inconvenience to residents

For N Jeevaraj, a resident of Gomathipuram since 2005, it is of prime importance to shut the windows and doors of his house as early as 4 p.m. to avoid the constant buzzing of mosquitoes.

For over 10 years, sewage mixing in the Vandiyur irrigation channel has been causing inconvenience to the residents. Multiple petitions to the Corporation authorities have only been in vain.

Mr. Jeevaraj says that pollution in the area has led to severe breathing problem for many of his family members, especially his wife who develops nagging cough when exposed to the air outside for a prolonged period of time.

The sewage remains stagnant over a large area at the end of Bharathiyar Street in Gomathipuram, where even cattle can be seen grazing.

“We are tired of using room freshener. Especially after rains, the stench and mosquito-breeding aggravates. We do not even invite guests home because of this very reason,” he added.

According to D. Raghavan, president of Gomathipuram Resident Welfare Association, more than 120 manholes and disposal pipelines were laid in the ward under the Namakku Naame Scheme initiated in 2000.

“Nearly after a decade of laying the pipelines, the pipelines are overburdened with the increased number of connections from houses. This has resulted in the sewage flowing into the Vandiyur irrigation channel,” he said.

He calls for periodical cleaning of manholes which will help ease the problem of sewage seeping into the channel. Removal of encroachments on the channel will also solve the problem of stagnation, he added.

V Karthikeyan, councillor of ward 36, said that the issue has been highlighted to the higher ups at the Corporation. “I have submitted necessary documents requesting fund allotment to undertake cleaning works in the channel,” he said.