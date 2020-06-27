‘Permission required to hold functions’

TIRUCHI

After at least 50 people who attended a betrothal in the city tested positive for COVID-19, the district administration has made it mandatory for residents to get permission from the local bodies to conduct weddings and other functions amid the lockdown.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that those who conduct events such as betrothal or weddings should fully comply with the guidelines of the health authorities. Not more than 50 persons can participate in such events, he said in a press release.

Permission should be obtained from Tiruchi Corporation and the respective local bodies before holding the events.

S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner, said for city residents, an application form would be made available at the Corporation and those who wish to hold events will have to apply through it.

“The applicant will have to submit the address where they wish to hold the event, the list of people attending the event among other important information,” he said.

Following submission of the application, officials of the civic body will inspect the places. “We can only allow a certain number of people at a location depending upon the amount of space available as personal distance needs to be maintained at all times. It could vary anywhere between 20 to 50 people,” he said.

Only after the inspection would permission be given, Mr. Sivasubramanian added. Police personnel will keep a check to ensure that they do not violate the norms. Action will be taken against those who do not follow the norms.

The Collector also said that according to norms, those returning from Chennai and its neighbouring districts would have to remain in home quarantine for at least 14 days.

Meanwhile, all workers at public and private companies here would have to maintain personal distancing norms and wear facemasks at all times, the Collector said.

Availability of water and soap to wash hands regularly is a must at all offices. If employees are found flouting norms, stringent action will be taken on the owners of the company, Mr. Sivarasu said.