People urged to cooperate with govt. machinery

TIRUNELVELI

The city police here seized two-wheelers and four-wheelers only in public interest and there was no intention to harm or inconvenience motorists, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Saravanan here on Sunday.

After flagging off a motor-bike rally by the policemen taken out to create awareness on the COVID-19 across the city, he said that the State government had taken a series of measures to fight the COVID-19.

“All that the government has been insisting the residents since March 24 is to stay indoors. Do not step out unnecessarily. We will provide you all the essential commodities at your doorsteps, including medicines for the needy....,” he noted.

The objective behind the appeal to stay indoors is to keep distance from the COVID-19 virus as the pandemic threatened mankind.

The police were working round-the-clock like other personnel from other departments, Mr. Saravanan said and appealed to the people to cooperate with the government machinery.

He told reporter that in the event of the curfew being extended by the government, the police would step up enforcement against the violators.

“We will not spare any two-wheeler or four-wheeler... All the violators or those who ignored the laws would be treated equally,” he said.

“The police had so far booked 583 cases and seized over 300 motor bikes. Four-wheelers, which were moving without any purpose during the curfew, have also been seized. The public could step out only between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.”

Those residents in the contained zones, where the dwellings of people tested positive to COVID-19 had been identified, shall not step out of the demarcated zone. The district administration had issued three cards of three colours. The card holders shall procure essential goods only on the days mentioned for them by the officials beginning Monday onwards, Mr. Saravanan said.