Pension benefits given to 80 TNSTC retired workers

Rajapalayam
Pension benefits to the tune of ₹ 23.78 crore were disbursed to 80 retired employees of Tami Nadu State Transport Corporation, Virudhunagar Region, on Sunday.
Minister for Dairy Development, K.T Rajenthra Bhalaji, distributed the benefits at a function held at Rajapalayam.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhalaji said that the Government was making all arrangements through the TNSTC to ensure good transport connectivity for easier movement of the people.
The buses were connecting villages, towns and even neighbouring States. Besides, the infrastructure of the corporation was being improved with new vehicles and depots, bus stands and online booking facilities, he said.
Those who had retired between April 2019 and December 2019 had got their benefits.
Collector, R. Kannan, TNSTC General Manager, Virudhunagar region, Sivalingam, Manager, Commercial, Marimuthu, Rajapalayam Tahsildar, Sridhar, were present.
