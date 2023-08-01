HamberMenu
Passport applicants must upload documents on DigiLocker

August 01, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Before online submission of passport application at www.passportindia.gov.in, the applicants should have uploaded the supporting documents on DigiLocker. This move has been made mandatory to minimise overall processing time and seamless verification of documents at the Passport Seva Kendra, said Regional Passport Officer B. Vasanthan.

In a release, he said from henceforth applicants need not bring the original documents to the PSKs, provided the same had been uploaded on DigiLocker. The Ministry has approved the acceptance of Aadhaar as document through DigiLocker during online submission of application. Applicants may complete the document upload process in DigiLocker in the portal itself. From August 5, Aadhaar would be accepted as one of the documents for proof of address or date of birth, he said.

