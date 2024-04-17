GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Party candidates go all out on the last day of campaign

April 17, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members belonging to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc attend a campaign meeting in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Members belonging to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc attend a campaign meeting in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Candidates in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency after 20-day-long campaign schedule ended their canvassing for votes at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Following the Election Commission of India’s order to end all types of campaigning by evening of April 17, political parties conducted a rapid campaign on the last day.  

The constituency saw major leaders like Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, Naam Tamilar Party leader Seeman, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan, and others over the last few weeks canvassing for their party’s candidates.

On Wednesday DMK candidate Kanimozhi went to all the six Assembly segments - Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Ottapidaram, Vilathikulam, Srivaikuntam and Kovilpatti canvassing for votes. 

Ms. Kanimozhi ended her campaign at Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi city by giving a speech there. Minister Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, among others, were present during the meeting.  

Similarly, AIADMK candidate Sivasami Velumani, started at Palayamkottai Street and went through market area to reach areas near old bus stand where he ended his campaign for the election.  

TMC candidate S. D. R. Vijayaseelan, in a similar way started his campaign on the last day from 3rd mile area and ended at Sivan Kovil. 

NTK candidate Rowena Ruth Jane who started her campaign from Ashok Nagar went to different parts of the district and ended her campaign near Kamaraj Vegetable market.  

