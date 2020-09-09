Partially burnt body found on pyre

Rajapalayam
Men who went to a cremation yard on Tuesday morning to perform rituals for a man who had been cremated on Monday were in for a shock when they saw a partially burnt body of a youth lying over the pyre.
The police that N. Sivakumar (57) of Mela Avarampatti was cremated at the cremation shed in Solaipuram.
On being alerted, the Rajapalayam North Police rushed to the spot and identified the youth as M. Ramsingh (24), a local person.
“Ramsingh, who was a mason, had mental depression and had been complaining to the family members that someone was trying to attack him. He had also been talking about ending his life in the last few days,” Rajapalayam Deputy Superintendent of Police, M. Nagasankar, said.
The police ruled out any foul play and said that the youth who went missing on Monday evening may have fallen on the burning pyre.
