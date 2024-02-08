Parali Pudur toll plaza on Madurai-Natham highway becomes functional

February 08, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The new toll plaza at Parali Pudur on Madurai-Natham four-way road, laid by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), started functioning on Thursday.

According to NHAI officials, the road, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, was built at a cost of ₹2,600 crore. The 60-km stretch from Madurai to Thuvarankurichi, which connects Natham and Dindigul, is widely welcomed by road users.

An increasing number of vehicle users from the northern side of Madurai city use the newly constructed 7.3-km flyover from Vishaal De Mall intersection and reach Oomachikulam and Natham swiftly.

Earlier, all vehicles bound for Tiruchi from the northern side of Madurai proceeded via MGR Bus Stand, HC Bench campus, Chittampatti toll plaza, Karungalakudi, Kottampatti and Thuvarankurichi. After the Natham highway was opened by the NHAI, a good number of vehicles take this route and reach Thuvarankurichi.

A high-mast lamp has been installed near the new toll plaza and two ambulances will be stationed there to meet any emergencies on the stretch. The toll plaza will be manned 24x7 by staff, and special provision has been made for Fastag-attached vehicles.

The toll for Tiruchi-bound cars is ₹180, and ₹270 if they return within 24 hours. Similarly, buses have to pay ₹605 for one-way passing and ₹905 if they return within 24 hours. The toll fees for mini vans are ₹290 (one-way) and ₹435 (return).

The NHAI officials said people residing within a 20-km radius from the toll plaza should produce their vehicle RCs and Aadhar cards to get a monthly car pass for ₹330.

The toll plaza was situated 17 km away from Madurai and 18 km away from Natham in Dindigul district, they added.