Pandemic pulled down revenues since April last, says Minister

Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s 73rd birth anniversary celebrated in city

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar on Wednesday explained the projected debt burden of the State crossing ₹5 lakh-crore citing revenue shortfall since April 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He told journalists in Madurai that despite the fall in tax share from the Union government during the crisis, the State government had spent on the pandemic.

Likewise, when cyclones and floods hit the coastal districts last year, the government took it as a challenge and overcame the hurdles. The farmers lost their crop and normal life of the working class was hit. Hence, the government had to extend financial assistance to the people. However, with trends looking upward, the economy was set to revive soon.

On Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin, the Minister claimed that even his father and late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi did not desire to see him in the Chief Minister’s seat.

M.r Udhayakumar, who garlanded former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s statue at Amma temple near Thirumangalam on her 73rd birth anniversary, claimed people would not want Mr. Stalin as Chief Minister as his father did not wish to see him in the post.

He accused the DMK leader of spreading misinformation about the AIADMK. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would continue to lead the State after the elections, he felt.

Asked about the petrol/diesel price hike, Mr. Udhayakumar said the government was taking steps to give some relief to consumers and talks were on with the Centre. Finance Secretary S. Krishnan had already explained that the levies of the Tamil Nadu government were not a cause for the higher petrol prices.

Statue garlanded

Earlier, in Madurai city, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, accompanied by party functionaries, garlanded the statue of Jayalalithaa on K.K. Nagar Main Road.

In many southern districts, MLAs, former MPs and councillors took out processions and garlanded the statue of Jayalalithaa.