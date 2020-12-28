Madurai

Pallivasal election

Pursuant to the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the Election Officer appointed to conduct the election for the Kollam Pattarai Sungam Pallivasal, Madurai, will be receiving nominations on December 29 and December 30.

In November, Justice M. Govindaraj had directed the election to be completed within a period of three months from the date of the order of the court. Taking into account that a time extension was sought to complete the election due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, the court had granted the extension. Former Madras High Court Judge K. N. Basha has been appointed as the election officer.

