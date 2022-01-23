Madurai

Pair of tusks seized, 9 held near Theni

The accused persons with seized elephant tusks at Devathanapatti forest range near Kodaikanal on Sunday.  

Officials of the Department of Forests on Sunday seized a pair of elephant tusks and arrested nine persons, at Devathanapatti in Theni district.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials, led by the District Forest Officer, Kodaikanal, P.K. Dileep, arrested the accused and seized the tusks.

“When we got information from the Protection and Vigilance Wing of our department that a gang was trying to sell the tusks , we rounded them up,” said Mr. Dileep.

Stating that the tusks had changed many hands in the last 10 to 15 years, Mr. Dileep said investigation was under way to ascertain the source of the tusks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 2:12:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/pair-of-tusks-seized-9-held-near-theni/article38313382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY