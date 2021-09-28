Paddy farmers asked to register themselves in e-DPC website to sell their produce

Paddy farmers have been asked to register themselves through e-DPC website for selling their paddy for 2021-22 under the deccentralised paddy purchase scheme.

In a statement, Sivaganga Collector P. Madusudhan Reddy said direct procurement centres had been opened in the district and farmers had to register their names, Aadhar numbers, land details and bank savings account details through www.tncsc.tn.gov.in and www.tncsc-edpc.in along with the date of handing over the produce to the DPC.

Based on the villages of registered farmers, the DPCs would be allocated and the consent of village administrative officers would be procured through online mode.

The details of the DPC allocated to each farmer would be sent as SMS to his or her mobile phone. The SMS would also have the details like date and time of procurement. This would prevent unnecessary wait for the farmers at the DPCs.

Further details could be obtained from the Regional Manager of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, the statement said.

