Over 90,000 visit government exhibition in Madurai

So far, the expo has fetched a revenue of more than ₹12 lakh

So far, the expo has fetched a revenue of more than ₹12 lakh

As many as 90,361 people visited the 212th annual Government Chithirai Exhibition at Tamukkam ground here in the past 24 days since commencement.

The 45-day exhibition that was thrown open to the public on May 14 has fetched a revenue of ₹12,55,495, said an official release.

A total of 90,361 people comprising 70,377 adults and 19,984 children have attended the fair organised by the State Information and Public Relations Department. The expo houses 30 government-run stalls displaying various works and schemes of government departments including Madurai Corporation, TWAD, Aavin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The exclusive stalls set up under the theme Viduthalai Poril Tamilagam showcased the sacrifices of the freedom fighters of Tamil Nadu, while Kuraloviyam displayed the drawings from an art competition held on the theme, Tirukkural conducted by Tamil Virtual Academy. They drew a good response from the public, added the release.

In addition, the exhibition also features 10 private stalls offering useful items for households. Various entertainment features such as giant wheel, games, cultural programmes and food court have been arranged at the venue for the benefit of visitors.

The entry fee for adults is ₹15 and ₹10 for children. The fair is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will conclude on July 3.