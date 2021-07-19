Madurai

Over 80,000 students pass Plus Two examination

A total of 81,243 students, including 37,476 boys and 43,767 girls have passed the Plus Two public examination in the four southern districts.

In Tirunelveli district, having Tirunelveli, Cheranmahadevi and Valliyoor Educational Districts, 20,918 students, including 11,548 girls and 9,370 boys have passed in the Plus Two examination.

A total of 17,037 students of 140 schools including 7,867 boys and 9,170 girls have passed in Tenkasi district.

In Thoothukudi, having Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti Educational Districts, 20,052 students including 9,053 boys and 10,999 girls have passed.

In Kanniyakumari district, 23,236 students including 11,186 boys and 12,050 girls affiliated to 255 schools have passed in the Plus Two examination.


Comments
