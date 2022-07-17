Over 8,000 take NEET in Madurai district

As many as 8,130 candidates took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Madurai on Sunday.

A total of 723 candidates were absent against the 8,786 candidates who were allotted hall tickets in 13 centres across the city.

T. Vishvak Balaji, a CBSE student who is attempting NEET for the first time, said he had only a month's time to prepare on his own as his final exams were delayed.

“I found questions from physics and chemistry sections a bit difficult. I am willing to repeat the exam next year if I do not clear it this time,” he said.

While M. Shyam, who is taking up the exam for the second time, found the biology section comparatively easier. “The physics section ate up a lot of my time as it was lengthy. But I felt this year’s exam was easier than last year,” he said. He has been undergoing private coaching.

P. Hamsa Priya, city coordinator for NTA, said the examination was conducted in a smooth manner with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

“This is the first time NTA has introduced biometric attendance in every exam centres holding NEET, irrespective of the strength. It was to ensure transparency and evade any irregularities,” she said.

She said that students completed the attendance and checking formalities by 1.30 p.m. and entered the halls. The exam was held between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m., she added.