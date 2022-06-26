Over 700 candidates take up SI recruitment exam

Additional Director General of Police (Railways) V. Vanitha inspects an examination hall in Dindigul on Sunday..

As many as 752 candidates in the police force appeared for a written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police in Dindigul on Sunday.

According to an official press release, the examination was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board and arrangements were made for 888 candidates who had completed five years of service in the department.

A total of 753 men and 135 women had applied for the exam and 136 candidates were absent.

Additional Director General of Police (Railways) V. Vanitha, Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalions Snehapriya and Superintendent of Police, Dindigul. V. Baskaran inspected the examination hall and reviewed the arrangements.