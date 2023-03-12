Over 37,400 students to appear for Class XII public exams in Madurai district

March 12, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Over 37,400 students will be appearing for Class XII public examinations across Madurai district on Monday and the exams will conclude on April 3.

A total of 37,457 students – 18,734 male students and 18,723 female students – from 323 schools will appear for exams in 116 exam centres across the district, according to School Education department officials.

Meanwhile, 35,279 students – 17,056 male students and 18,223 female students – from 326 schools will appear for Class XI public exams that will start on Tuesday. The exams will conclude on April 5.

The questions papers and answer scripts would reach the exam centres via 30 routes with adequate security.

A total of 3,400 persons will be engaged as monitoring officers, hall supervisors and members of standing squads to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations. In addition, flying squads headed by eight supervisors have also been formed.

As many as 432 differently-abled students including visually impaired will take up the exams with the help of scribes. Meanwhile, 1,231 private candidates will take up Class XI and XII public exams in four exam centres.

Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika said special classes were held for slow learners last month and they were guided in subjects that they find difficult.

“Burning the midnight oil is not really advisable for students, since 7 to 8 hours of sleep is essential in order for the brain to recall the information studied. Last minute preparation would also lead to concentration deficit in the exam halls. Meanwhile, parents must help maintain a peaceful environment at home. Allowing their wards to watch too much television or mobile phones in the name of relaxation must be avoided since they are stimulating content that botches up the memory. Words of affirmation and positivity will help their wards deliver better,” said Dr V. Geetanjali, Professor, Department of Psychiatry at Government Rajaji Hospital.

She added that pondering over the exam done should be avoided and students must focus on the upcoming exams instead.

The toll-free State Education Helpline ‘14417’ counselling helpline for school students is available for assistance.