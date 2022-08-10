Over 3,000 lottery tickets seized, two held
Nilakottai Police seized 3,362 lottery tickets valued at ₹1,10,810 and arrested two persons near Gandhi Market in Nilakottai in Dindigul district on Wednesday.
Police identified the accused as P. Murugan, 46, and M. Arumugam, 52, of Nilakottai.
Upon receiving a tip-off, a special team led by Sub-Inspector Sheik Dawood conducted a surprise raid at Murugan’s saloon near Gandhi Market in Nilakottai and seized 30 lottery tickets around 9 a.m.
Upon further inquiry, the team seized 3,332 lottery tickets from the alleged house of Arumugam. They also seized a laptop, computer, two printers, three mobile phones used by them and a cash amount of ₹2,930.
The seized items were handed over to Nilakottai police who have registered a case. Further investigation is on.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.