Over 300 persons test positive in Madurai district, 6 die in GRH

MADURAI

For the first time, over 300 patients in Madurai district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day with 290 indigenous patients and 13 imported cases. The total tally of cases is 2,302.

A total of six deaths were recorded at the Government Rajaji Hospital, including four from Madurai, one from Virudhunagar and one from Tirunelveli. Two patients from Madurai, both 40 year-old men without any comorbidities, succumbed to COVID-19. While one patient was admitted on June 28 and died on the same day, the other patient was admitted on June 27 and died on June 29. Both suffered Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Deaths of patients in Madurai with comorbidities included a 67 year-old man with diabetes and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) who was admitted to the GRH on June 25 and died the same day. Another 67 year-old woman with comorbidities who was admitted June 24 died on June 29. Both died of comorbidities and suffered ARDS and COVID-19 pneumonia. The death toll in Madurai was 29. A 66-year-old man from Virudhunagar with diabetes who was admitted on June 14 succumbed on June 28. An 80 year-old man from Tirunelveli with CAD, Type II Diabetes, Alzheimer's Disease and other psychiatric illness, who was admitted on June 18, died on June 28. Both suffered from ARDS and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that there were 154 patients who displayed influenza like illness symptoms in the district. A total of 80 people who were contacts of COVID-19 positive patients were also identified as carriers of the disease. He added that a total of 31 frontline workers and 12 pregnant women tested positive. As of Monday, there are 1,664 active cases and 18 discharges.

Virudhunagar

The registered the highest single-day spike of 77 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday taking the total number of positive cases past 400-mark. The total number stood at 444 and the number of patients who have been so far discharged from the hospitals is 202. With this, the number of active patients crossed 200 and stood at 236. Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to six with a 66-year-old male patient dying on Sunday.

The patient, with Diabetes Mellitus, was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on June 14 and died due to ARDS and COVID pneumonia, according to the State media bulletin.

However, officials said the details of the deceased patient did not match with the records avaialabe with the district health department.

Tirunelveli

There were seven fresh cases. After a bank manager in Valliyoor tested positive, the branch was closed. The bank would be disinfected for the next three days and hence customers were informed to keep away, officials said. There were a total of 751 active cases and 21 persons discharged today.

Thoothukudi

The number of fresh cases stood at 37 taking the tally to 903. While the cases continued to be indigenous ones, civic authorities and health officials jointly identified areas and disinfected them. As many as 40 persons were discharged.

Tenkasi

There were only three cases. The good news was that 42 persons were discharged. A police officer tested positive in the district, following which the station was closed.

Kanniyakumari

The situation looked slightly alarming as the number of fresh cases continued to be going upward steadily. According to the State medical bulletin, 21 persons tested positive and villages had a lot of people having symptoms of COVID-19. Test results were awaited from the government approved laboratory. Six persons were discharged.

Theni

The number rose up to 51 in a single day from 575 to 626. According to the press release, the number of cases stood at 61 after cross notification. The persons tested positive included 36 men, 25 women and five children. Collector Pallavi Baldev said that total samples taken today were 632 and till date the total stood at 32,059. The positive cases were reported from Andipatti 19, Bodi 11, Chinnamanur 2, Cumbum 4, Periakulam 11, Theni 10 and Uthamapalayam 4. Four persons were discharged today.

Dindigul

The cases spiked to 68 in a single day. From 370 on Sunday, the number rose to 438. A Health Inspector in Nilakottai block, a doctor working in the COVID-19 ward at the Collectorate and two other persons also working at the Collectorate, but residents of Madurai tested positive. The district had 19 persons discharged today.

Ramanathapuram

The number of persons tested positive stood at 61 and the total number of persons active in the district stood at 803 from 742. A police officer in Paramakudi tested positive, following which the station was shut down. According to a senior official in the GH, indigenous cases were on the rise after the e-passes were checked strictly.

Sivaganga

The number of positive cases was 21 and the number of active cases so far stood at 189. Due to cross notification, the number of persons discharged continued to remain at 62 only.