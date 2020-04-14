Over 160 stranded people back in the comforts of home

It sounds like a fairy tale amidst COVID-19 threat. Yes, some government agencies and a few voluntary organisations came together to uphold humanity in the most trying times.

They not only provided shelter, food and medical care to over 400 roadside dwellers, migrant labourers and mentally retarded people, during the initially announced 21-day lockdown, but also ensured that many of them get reunited with their families.

Over 66 migrant labourers from Madurai district and 100 from other districts who got stuck in the city were taken back home with the help of Red Cross volunteers. City Police rescued people left on the roadside ever since the lockdown began on March 24.

“Initially, we took them to the marriage hall at Poonga Murugan Temple. But, as the numbers grew, we took the help of voluntary organisations,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Anna Nagar) T.K. Lilly Grace said. In due course, the homeless got a good shelter, three meals a day, medical care and counselling through professionals.

Madurai Corporation gave the volunteers five shelters at different places and ensured that the inmates get food. Some mentally ill patients who were on the roads were also picked up and put in a separate shelter.

“Many of the destitutes and alcoholics were not aware of the danger of the pandemic,” said N. Sharmila, one of the social workers. “As days passed by, the officials and the volunteers identified the destitutes and their family members. Some families were willing to take them back,” she added.

People who got stranded here from various parts of the district and State were keen on going back home. “When we took up this issue with Collector T.G. Vinay, he gave the nod for them to be taken back to their homes. Red Cross came into the picture with this help,” Mr. Grace said.

In the case of a HIV positive woman, who was chased away by her husband, Melur Police reached out to her husband explaining the plight of the woman, who wanted to be with her children. “He has accepted to take her in his home. We have told the woman that she can come back to the home if she faces any trouble with family members again,” the ACP said.

None of the destitutes was forcibly taken back home, she clarified. Before they were taken home, a medical examination was done on them to ensure that they were free of any infection. After the strength of the people at homes came down, the officials were planning to provide de-addiction therapy for some and counselling for others, Ms. Sharmila said.

“Some jobs would be found for those who are mentally and physically fit,” the ACP said.

Besides the Collector, Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, volunteers from Idhayam Trust, Boom Welfare Community, New Creations, Annai Teresa Trust, Bharathi Illam and Sri Jain Sangh, Netaji Ambulance Service and Velammal Hospitals made the humanitarian task look simple.