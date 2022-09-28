Madurai

Over 1,300 liquor bottles seized in Natham

Natham police have seized 1,397 liquor bottles that were illegally stocked and arrested one person under the Natham police station limits on Wednesday evening.

The police said that during a surprise raid taken upon receiving a tip-off, a team of police found that A. Manickam, 55, of S. Aravakurichi was in possession of 1,397 liquor bottles, each having 180 ml of IMFL and 10 bottles of beer. The contraband was stocked at a tea stall at S. Aravakurichi near Natham.

Manickam has been remanded to judicial custody and further investigation is on.


