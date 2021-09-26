Over 12,000 differently abled persons vaccinated

THENI

Over 12,000 differently-abled persons were benefited through the vaccination camps held in the district, said Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that till September 25, a total of 6.98 lakh people had benefited, including 5.25 lakh with first dose and 1.72 lakh with second dose.

The district health officials, social welfare and the differently abled department officials coordinated in vaccinating the differently abled persons in the district. Since July, the number of people with disabilities were taken block-wise and vaccine shots were given.

Till date, 12,047 differently abled persons have got the vaccination, Mr Muralidharan said. The administration had focused on the tribal population as well in Andipatti, Periakulam and Bodinayakkanur.

Through 193 sites, 58,583 people were benefited which included 35,056 with first dose and 23,527 second dose. On the day, 204 differently abled persons were vaccinated.

The Collector visited a few of the centres in Allinagaram, Periakulam and Andipatti blocks, wherein a maximum of 150 to 200 people were there in each of the centres. There was no over crowding as the people were told to maintain social distance while getting the vaccine. The Collector said that wherever there were requests for additional doses, they were moved immediately from the nearest PHCs.