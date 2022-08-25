Over 1 tonne of ration rice seized

Staff Reporter August 25, 2022 22:04 IST

Two men were arrested on charges of illegally possessing 1.6 tonne of rice near here on Thursday.

According to the sleuths attached to the Dindigul unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (CS CID), the accused has been identified as B. Nagarajan, 26 and B. Palanikumar, 22, of Madurai.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by Inspector R. Geetha, intercepted the vehicle near Chettiar Kulam Street in Dindigul and found 40 bags of ration rice, each containing around 40 kg. A van used by them was seized.

The duo were booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

They have been remanded to judicial custody, said the police.