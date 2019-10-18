Madurai

‘Osteoporosis on the rise among youth’

Doctors speaking about osteoporosis in a hospital in Madurai on Thursday.

Doctors recommend nutritious diet, active lifestyle and exercise

Osteoporosis, a disease which affects the bone health among the elderly, is now affecting young people as well, said orthopaedic doctors. Addressing a press conference to spread awareness about the disease here on Thursday, they explained prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

“It is a silent killer as there are no visible symptoms. Only when a person suffers a fracture even after a minor fall will one suspect osteoporosis. It is not just about less bone density and bone loss but overall bone health which in turn impacts the holistic well-being of a person,” said U.T. Vassan, Senior Consultant and HOD, Joints Conservation and Sports Injuries Centre, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre.

“October 20 is celebrated as World Osteoporosis Day. There is a need for a greater awareness of the disease. Right from childhood, we must ensure a nutritious diet apart from an active lifestyle. Children should be allowed to play out under the sun so that Vitamin D is absorbed by the body. Only some form of exercise will make the bones strong. A person builds bone mass till 35 years after which bone loss begins,” said Vetri Nallathambi, Spine Surgeon.

