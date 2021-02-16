Organs of brain-dead govt. servant transplanted

The organs of a brain-dead government servant were successfully harvested and transplanted by doctors of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC).
According to a press release from the hospital, 62-year-old Raju, a former government servant, met with an accident on February 11 and sustained injuries in his head. He was given first-aid at a private hospital in Othakadai and was then referred to MMHRC, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. He was declared brain-dead on February 14.
Tests showed that other organs such as kidney, liver, and eyes were functioning well.
The doctors explained Mr. Raju’s condition to his wife and children and suggested that they donate his organs. They whole-heartedly agreed to it.
On February 14, a team of doctors from the hospital performed a five-hour-long surgery. The liver was transplanted to a patient at MMHRC. A kidney was donated to the Tirunelveli Kidney Care Centre and the eyes to Aravind Eye Hospital, said the release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath