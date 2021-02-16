Madurai

Organs of brain-dead govt. servant transplanted

The organs of a brain-dead government servant were successfully harvested and transplanted by doctors of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC).

According to a press release from the hospital, 62-year-old Raju, a former government servant, met with an accident on February 11 and sustained injuries in his head. He was given first-aid at a private hospital in Othakadai and was then referred to MMHRC, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. He was declared brain-dead on February 14.

Tests showed that other organs such as kidney, liver, and eyes were functioning well.

The doctors explained Mr. Raju’s condition to his wife and children and suggested that they donate his organs. They whole-heartedly agreed to it.

On February 14, a team of doctors from the hospital performed a five-hour-long surgery. The liver was transplanted to a patient at MMHRC. A kidney was donated to the Tirunelveli Kidney Care Centre and the eyes to Aravind Eye Hospital, said the release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 7:44:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/organs-of-brain-dead-govt-servant-transplanted/article33852994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY