Organic farmer from Madurai creates artefacts out of cow dung and urine

Cow dung is commonly used as a fuel, a manure and an insect repellant. But P. Ganesan, an organic farmer from Sellur, makes use of cow dung and urine to create artefacts.

A nature enthusiast, Mr. Ganesan quit his job as a supervisor at an oil firm in the Middle East three years ago to grow organic fruits and vegetables in Perungamanallur near Usilampatti. “I rear a native cow and use 90% of its dung and urine as an organic manure for my 9-acre farm. With the remaining cow dung, I make these handicrafts,” he says, as he displays a range of artefacts.

From wall hangings, garlands, paperweights and pen holders to photo frames, Mr. Ganesan has made over 80 varieties of products using the dung and urine of a cow. “These products are durable for at least eight years and are environmentally-friendly alternatives to plastic products. This is also a better way to make use of cow dung and urine,” says his wife G. Saraswathi.

In recognition of his innovative use of cow dung and urine, Mr. Ganesan has received many awards, including a certificate of commendation from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra unit of Theni district, a farmers’ welfare organisation run by the government.

Mr. Ganesan says with rising interest in eco-friendly products, many customers are keen to buy his artefacts. “We take part in nature exhibitions across Tamil Nadu, and a considerable number of people buy our products. We have also received a few orders from outside Tamil Nadu,” he says.

For many organic farmers, the income from such products will act as a cushion during financial distress, says Ms. Saraswathi. “A year ago, due to market fluctuations, we were forced to sell drumstick for a meagre ₹4 per kg. During such difficult times, the income from these products helped us to some extent,” she notes.

All that a farmer needs is interest in creating these products, says a smiling Mr. Ganesan, who has plans to expand his business, which also happens to be his passion.