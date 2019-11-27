Ordinance for indirect election challenged

An advocate challenged the ordinance promulgated for holding indirect elections to the post of mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats, before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The petitioner, advocate I. Mohamed Razvi of Madurai, said the DMK government had in 2006 brought the ordinance to conduct indirect elections to all local bodies. In 2011 the AIADMK government reversed the decision.

Now, the State government had promulgated an ordinance for conducting indirect elections to key positions in local bodies. The petitioner said this move could lead to horse trading of councillors.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani adjourned the hearing by a week to ascertain if any similar petitions were pending at the Principal Seat in Chennai.