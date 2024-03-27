GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OPS waits for about 30 minutes to receive TTV Dhinakaran and wins hearts

March 27, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam waiting for TTV. Dinakaran at Theni Collectorate on Wednesday.

Former Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam waiting for TTV. Dinakaran at Theni Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was seen waiting in front of the Theni Collector’s office for about 30 minutes on Wednesday.

When media persons wanted to know why he was there, he politely said that he had come there to greet AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, the BJP’s alliance partner contesting from Theni Lok Sabha.

He reached the Collectorate at around 1.45 p.m. and was informed that Mr Dhinakaran was on his way. However, due to traffic jam enroute, there was considerable delay in the candidate’s arrival.

In the meantime, a few people, on hearing that Mr Panneerselvam was standing alone under a tree, came and introduced themselves. After a pause, the public inquired if they could take a selfie with him to which he readily agreed. Some of the staff from the Collectorate too came out and wished him.

After Mr Dhinakaran arrived, Mr Panneerselvam presented a shawl. Later, Mr. Dhinakaran went inside with his supporters and filed the nomination with Returning Officer R. V. Shajeevana.

TTV Dinakaran, General Secretary, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, filing his nomination to Returning Officer R. V. Shajeevana at Theni Collectorate on Wednesday.

TTV Dinakaran, General Secretary, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, filing his nomination to Returning Officer R. V. Shajeevana at Theni Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

When he came out of the Collectorate, Mr Panneerselvam joined Mr Dhinakaran and met media persons. After a brief address by Mr Dhinakaran, they left the venue.

The simplicity of Mr Panneerselvam came in for appreciation by the people here.

