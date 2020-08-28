Operation Greens: Guava, sapotta farmers in Virudhunagar offered subsidies

The Department of Agriculture has invited guava and sapotta farmers to avail themselves of the benefits of the ‘Operation Greens’ scheme, by way of a 50% subsidy in transportation charges and cold storage facility rental charges.
The scheme is aimed at protecting farmers from making distress sales due to the lockdown and reduce post-harvest losses. The scheme will be in force till December 10, 2020.
In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said that the scheme would be implemented by the Department of Agriculture and Department of Agri Business.
The subsidy of 50% on rental charges of cold storage facilities would be provided for a maximum of three months.
The fruits would be transported from surplus production clusters to consumption centres. Farmers Producers Organisations, Cooperative organisations and farmers need to procure a minimum of 100 tonnes of fruits; while it is 500 tonnes for food processing units, exporters and licensed agents. For retail sellers, State Marketing/Cooperative Federations, the minimum procurement should be 1,000 tonnes, the statement said.
The subsidy of 50% on the transportation would be given for a minimum distance of 100 km for FPO, cooperative organisations, farmers, food processing units and licensed agents; the minimum transportation distance for retail sellers and State cooperative federations is 250 km.
The statement added that eligible beneficiaries under the scheme should upload their applications through http://www.sampada-mofpi.gov.in
Further details could be obtained in person from the office of the Deputy Director (Agri Business), 105, Madurai Road, Virudhunagar Marketing Committee Premises.