Operation Greens: Guava, sapotta farmers in Virudhunagar offered subsidies

A 50% subsidy on transportation charges and cold storage facility rental charges is being offered until December 10, 2020

The Department of Agriculture has invited guava and sapotta farmers to avail themselves of the benefits of the ‘Operation Greens’ scheme, by way of a 50% subsidy in transportation charges and cold storage facility rental charges.

The scheme is aimed at protecting farmers from making distress sales due to the lockdown and reduce post-harvest losses. The scheme will be in force till December 10, 2020.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said that the scheme would be implemented by the Department of Agriculture and Department of Agri Business.

The subsidy of 50% on rental charges of cold storage facilities would be provided for a maximum of three months.

The fruits would be transported from surplus production clusters to consumption centres. Farmers Producers Organisations, Cooperative organisations and farmers need to procure a minimum of 100 tonnes of fruits; while it is 500 tonnes for food processing units, exporters and licensed agents. For retail sellers, State Marketing/Cooperative Federations, the minimum procurement should be 1,000 tonnes, the statement said.

The subsidy of 50% on the transportation would be given for a minimum distance of 100 km for FPO, cooperative organisations, farmers, food processing units and licensed agents; the minimum transportation distance for retail sellers and State cooperative federations is 250 km.

The statement added that eligible beneficiaries under the scheme should upload their applications through http://www.sampada-mofpi.gov.in

Further details could be obtained in person from the office of the Deputy Director (Agri Business), 105, Madurai Road, Virudhunagar Marketing Committee Premises.