‘Open Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in T.N.’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to establish Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response in the petition filed by I. Mohamed Razvi of Madurai. He said that Navodaya Vidyalayas residential schools run by the Centre in rural areas were one of the biggest educational schemes.

The main objective of Navodaya Vidyalayas was to provide education in the rural areas to children who belonged to weaker sections of society. The education was free of cost at the residential schools and had well equipped infrastructure like laboratories and libraries.

Unfortunately, this scheme has not been implemented in Tamil Nadu. Political parties in the State have opposed the scheme apprehending that Hindi would be taught in these schools as Tamil Nadu follows a two language policy — Tamil and English, he said.

A representation was made in this regard, but no action was taken so far, he said.