‘Only a huge victory will prevent BJP’s designs’

It will try to usurp victory through dubious means, says Chidambaram

Only when the DMK-Congress combine emerges victorious in over 180 seats will the BJP would not attempt any back door entry methods to usurp victory, said senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said BJP leaders had been criss-crossing Tamil Nadu campaigning for their candidates. The Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister and UP Chief Minister were all doing the rounds. However, after they left, there was a kind of lawlessness experienced here.

After Yogi Adityanath visited Coimbatore, there were law and order issues. Similarly, after Mr Modi left, there were Income Tax raids on the premises of DMK functionaries and their families. The BJP, Mr. Chidambaram said, would indulge in such acts and attempt to create a ruckus. “Why were the raids aimed only at the DMK. Why didn’t the tax sleuths conduct similar raids on the premises of AIADMK or BJP functionaries in Tamil Nadu, when there were allegations against many of the Ministers,” he asked.

The Congress had witnessed so many elections in the past that it took the victory and defeat on equal terms. Whereas it was not the case with the BJP, he charged and added that the recent attempts to topple a democratically-elected government showed that it would indulge in usurping victory through dubious means. Hence, the electorate in Tamil Nadu should not only give an absolute majority, but ensure that the DMK-Congress combine won over 180 seats.

He also appealed to the voters to neglect the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as even a small victory would mean the BJP would sneak into the State.