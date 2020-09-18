Only 1 out of 14 Smart City projects has been completed in Madurai to date, data reveals

Only one out of the 14 projects under the Smart Cities Mission worth ₹977.55 crore in Madurai has been completed to date, indicated data furnished by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in thr Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The data was provided in reply to a question raised by Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan.
It said that Madurai was selected to be a Smart City in the second round of the Smart Cities selection process in 2016.
The infrastructure and basic amenities provided at the fruit market in Mattuthavani at a cost of ₹12 crore is the only Smart City project that has been completed in Madurai to date. Of the remaining 13 projects, including the reconstruction of the Periyar bus stand, laying a heritage pathway, laying ‘smart roads’ on the four Masi streets, Vaigai riverfront development, multi-level car parking, smart street lights, water supply distribution in ABD area and the construction of a convention centre in Tamukkam grounds, work orders have been issued, the data revealed. It further mentions that all Smart City projects have to be completed within five years from their date of selection.
Mr. Venkatesan said that the Smart City projects were being executed at an extremely slow pace in Madurai. “Other Smart Cities in the State have completed many projects. Hence, work has to be expedited in Madurai to ensure that all the remaining Smart City projects are completed within their deadlines,” he added.
