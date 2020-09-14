Online yoga session

KARAIKUDI

Alagappa Group of Educational Institutions partnered with Isha Foundation will conduct a webinar on yoga to improve respiratory health on Sunday. Professionals from Isha Foundation showcased several yogasanas.

Chairman of the institutions Ramanathan Vairavan said yoga gives us relief from countless ailments at a physical level. The asanas strengthen the body and help boost our immunity. This is vital during this pandemic situation.

Trustee of the institutions Devi Alamelu Vairavan said Alagappa Group of Educational Institutions will continue to conduct innovative online activities and programmes to effectively engage all our students during this lockdown.