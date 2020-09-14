Madurai

Online yoga session

KARAIKUDI

Alagappa Group of Educational Institutions partnered with Isha Foundation will conduct a webinar on yoga to improve respiratory health on Sunday. Professionals from Isha Foundation showcased several yogasanas.

Chairman of the institutions Ramanathan Vairavan said yoga gives us relief from countless ailments at a physical level. The asanas strengthen the body and help boost our immunity. This is vital during this pandemic situation.

Trustee of the institutions Devi Alamelu Vairavan said Alagappa Group of Educational Institutions will continue to conduct innovative online activities and programmes to effectively engage all our students during this lockdown.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2020 5:37:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/online-yoga-session/article32600696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story