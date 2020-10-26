One tonne of turmeric seized near Mandapam

Marine police on Monday seized a tonne of turmeric from an unregistered boat found abandoned near Mandapam here.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Kanagaraj conducted a search on the boat and found bags loaded with turmeric.

Recently, the Marine police seized huge quantities of turmeric near Thondi and Rameswaram shore. An investigating officer said the condiment was in huge demand in Sri Lanka due to Covid-19 pandemic. The smugglers, in return, received gold from their buyers. Hence, there was a rise in smuggling activity.

Police intensified vigil along the coast and special check-posts were installed. Round-the-clock vehicle checks were conducted.

Last month, a vehicle from Erode district was seized after the occupants had turmeric stashed in gunny bags. Similarly, in a dilapidated building near Mandapam, police seized the condiment and arrested two persons.