One more positive case in Madurai

Madurai recorded only one positive case on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 88.

The patient was a 35-year-old man from Sellur area. District Collector T. G. Vinay said that the patient was from the containment zone in the Sellur. The patient did not have any travel history, he said and added that detailed contact tracing is being done.

Sources from the Government Rajaji Hospital, said that a 25 year-old pregnant woman from Melur who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, gave birth to a child on Saturday morning. “Details regarding whether the child has COVID-19 or not will be declared after 24 hours,” he said.

The woman would regularly visit Thaniyamangalam Primary Health Centre (PHC) for check up. She tested positive after her sample was taken on April 29.

Sources at the hospital also confirmed that a three-day-old baby who tested positive for COVID-19 was discharged. The girl child tested negative for the disease on Saturday. The 27-year-old mother from Anuppanadi is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.