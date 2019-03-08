One more overnight train to Chennai

Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan flagged off the inaugural special train of Tambaram – Nagercoil – Tambaram triweekly Express here on Friday.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said a long-pending demand from the travelling public had been fulfilled with the introduction of this train service. This train would help in fulfilling the travel needs of passengers travelling between the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Chennai. He hoped that this additional train service would help reduce congestion in other trains.

The inaugural service, 02657 Nagercoil – Tambaram special left Nagercoil at 3 p.m. on Friday to reach Tambaram at 5.05 a.m. the next day.

The regular service, train Number 22657 Tambaram – Nagercoil Express will leave Tambaram at 7.20 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and reach Nagercoil at 7.55 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Train Number 22658 Nagercoil – Tambaram Express will leave Nagercoil at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and reach Tambaram at 5.05 a.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Composition of these trains will be AC First Class-cum-AC 2 tier-; AC 3-tier - 2; Sleeper Class - 9; General Second Class – 2; and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2. The train will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyoor.

The regular service of train number 22657 Tambaram – Nagercoil Express will start on March 11, and 22658 Nagercoil – Tambaram Express on March 12.