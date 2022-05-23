One injured in fire accident

A worker, V. Pandiyarajan, 50, of Chinna Kamanpatti, suffered 60% burns in a fire accident that occurred at Vishal Fireworks at Mettamalai in Sattur on Monday.

Police said Pandiyarajan was making fuses when the fire broke out engulfed him at 4.45 p.m. He has been admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Sattur Town police are investigating.