One injured in fire accident
A worker, V. Pandiyarajan, 50, of Chinna Kamanpatti, suffered 60% burns in a fire accident that occurred at Vishal Fireworks at Mettamalai in Sattur on Monday.
Police said Pandiyarajan was making fuses when the fire broke out engulfed him at 4.45 p.m. He has been admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.
Sattur Town police are investigating.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.